Body found of missing 5-year-old boy in Mich., police say

Michigan State Police said Thursday that they found the body of a 5-year-old boy that was the subject of an endangered/missing alert.

Beau Belson, 5. (Michigan State Police)

Police said Beau Brennan Belson’s body was found in a pond near the house where he was last seen. A state police spokesman said there did not appear to be a suspicious cause of death, but there would be a death investigation.

Beau had been playing in the yard with his family in Six Lakes on Christmas when they realized he had gone missing.

Search and rescue looked for him overnight. Michigan State Police deployed a helicopter with infrared detection to scan the nearby woods.

On Thursday, drones were deployed and marine services with sonar detection to search nearby bodies of water. Hundreds of volunteers returned to continue the search.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the the State Police Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444. People also can call 911.

