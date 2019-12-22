Police search for car stolen during an unattended warm-up

Omaha Police offer a reminder while they're hunting for a thief.

A surveillance camera watches as a thief steals an unattended car warming-up in the driveway.

This sort of thing is common in the winter months. Sometimes when people start their cars to warm them up before a drive, they come out to find nothing but cold pavement where their car used to be.

Those unattended rides with the motor running are big neon “Steal This Car” signs in the eyes of thieves.

Don’t do that.

Surveillance video from the Benson area testifies to the truth behind the warning.

You can see a thief walk up to a car in a driveway. The vehicle’s motor is running. The thief and the car vanish in moments.

Authorities say it could only take about 20 seconds for someone to take your vehicle.

In this case Omaha Police are looking for a silver Dodge Avenger with a gold hood and black front bumper.

If you see it or have information about the person who took it, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.