Police search for 'armed and dangerous' robbery suspect near Omaha school

Council Bluffs and Omaha police are looking for a man they're calling "armed and dangerous" after a robbery at a Tractor Supply Co. store in Council Bluffs,

Council Bluffs Police released this image of a robber they were searching for Monday, Feb. 10, 20202, in an Omaha neighborhood following a pursuit. CBPD say the man robbed a Tractor Supply Co. store in Council Bluffs, stole a white SUV from a school across the street, then abandoned it in an Omaha neighborhood. (Courtesy of Council Bluffs Police Department)

Police tell 6 News that the robber stole a white SUV on Monday afternoon from a parking lot at Heartland Christian School, located just across the street from the store, before making his way into Omaha and abandoning the vehicle near Ninth and Bancroft. Nearby Bancroft Elementary School remains on "lockout" status.

Officers and OPD helicopter unit Able-1 were searching the area around the Omaha school.

Meanwhile, a CBPD officer tweeted an image pulled from video of an armed robbery, asking anyone with information about the man in it to call 712-328-STOP.

