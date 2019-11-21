Police say DUI suspect reached for his whiskey during traffic stop

Richard Kercheval, 38, is facing a fourth offense DUI charge after reaching for a bottle of Fireball Whiskey during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Authorities said he tried to take a drink before the scuffle began with the officers who stopped him.

A Lincoln police officer pulled him over shortly before midnight. He'd been driving west on O Street in a GMC Envoy. Police said he was swerving over the lane lines and had made an improper turn.

That led to the traffic stop. The officer said Kercheval's eyes were bloodshot, watery and droopy, "and he displayed signs of alcohol impairment."

According to police, Kercheval refused to turn off his vehicle, he said he was thinking about fleeing and that's when he reached into his pocket for the whiskey.

The officer and a State Trooper who had stopped to assist tried to get Kercheval out of the Envoy. Police said Kercheval began to fight but was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Police said he refused to cooperate with the DUI investigation that followed. He was arrested for DUI 4th Offense and Driving During Revocation. He was further cited for Resisting Arrest; Obstructing a Peace Officer and Careless Driving.