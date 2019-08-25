Police respond to shooting in Southeast Omaha Saturday night

According to Omaha Police, one person sustained a non-life threatening injury at a shooting near 17th and Martha streets Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to the scene to find a vehicle struck with gunfire, the victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center shortly after.

According to the release, the victim is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

