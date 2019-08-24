Police respond to robbery near 45th and Farnam streets

Omaha Police responded to a robbery Saturday morning near 45th and Farnam streets at Rathskellar Bier Haus.

According to the police, employees reported that a male in a white lab coat approached an employee who was taking out the trash. The suspect entered the business with the employee and presented a handgun.

The suspect reportedly took money and forced employees into a walk-in cooler.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

