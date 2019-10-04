Police respond to cutting near 25th and J streets

Omaha Police responded to an apartment complex near 25th and J streets for a reported cutting.

According to Omaha Police, they believe there was a disagreement between two men who knew each other that led to the stabbing. The suspect stabbed the victim twice, once in the side and once in the back.

The suspect then took off on possibly a bicycle.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is reported to be 5'7", heavy, wearing a green jacket, and blue jeans, according to a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.