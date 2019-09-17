Police respond to a robbery Monday night at a Bucky's gas station

Omaha Police responded to the Bucky’s gas station near 60th and Center streets Monday night for a robbery.

According to a release from the OPD, an employee reported a male wearing gray clothing entered the store, showed a handgun, jumped on to the counter, and demanded money.

The suspect then fled westbound on foot, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear whether this robbery is related to similar ones earlier this month. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

