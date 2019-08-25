Police respond to a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Sunday

Omaha Police responded to the area of S 72nd Street and Spring Street for a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, a 2001 Honda motorcycle was southbound on 72nd Street when it left the roadway to the right and crashed into a wall.

22-year-old Brandon Valverde was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by Omaha Fire medics, according to the release.

Whether speed or alcohol were contributing factors is being investigated, according to the release.

