Police respond to South Omaha shooting Tuesday afternoon

Omaha Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in South Omaha.

An officer on scene told 6 News the shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. near S 29th and W Streets.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds.

One of the men drove himself to the Crieghton Medical Center while the other was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police believe the shooting may have been an accident as the shooter may have fired into the ground from mishandling a firearm.

Police are still searching for the suspect. No details were available yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.