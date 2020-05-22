Car in lake in Carter Lake call results in no injuries

Two women are uninjured Friday after a driving lesson took a turn when their car went into the lake, according to authorities.

Officers from the Omaha Police Department responded to a parking lot near the lake at around 2:50 p.m. for a report of a car in the lake.

Two women, aged 31 and 32, were in the vehicle as one was learning to drive, police on scene told 6 News.

The driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal and drove into the lake, they said.

Both women were medically cleared at the scene.