Police pursuit results in crash near 48th and NW Radial Highway

A pursuit between Omaha Police and another vehicle turned into a crash near 48th street and NW Radial Highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, police were looking for a specific vehicle when it was spotted near 41st and Hamilton streets. Police attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle took off.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle crashed into a bystander vehicle, three people inside the suspect vehicle attempted to flee on foot but were caught.

No one was hurt, according to officials.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.