Police pursuit ends in suspect vehicle crash

A police pursuit reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour through the streets of Omaha came to an abrut end near 58th and Maple Saturday afternoon.

The chase through northwest Omaha lasted several minutes before the suspect's vehicle eventually crashed shortly after 4 p.m.

Prior to that, the suspect had led police past 90th and Fort and on past 72nd and Military at speeds reported at 70 to 80 miles per hour, running red lights, then accelerating to 90 mph.

Shortly before the vehicle crashed, pursuing officers reported the suspect had been slowing down and was possibly going to run from the vehicle. He then took off and crashed moments later. Omaha Fire crews were called to the scene.

The incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when police attempted to stop the suspect near 72nd and Ames. He fled the scene but the vehicle was located a short time later and police followed it to an apartment complex near 101st and Fort where there was a foot chase.

The suspect got back into the vehicle and police say he drove in the direction of officers. One officer was nearly hit but escaped injury. The chase ensued and ultimately ended in the crash and arrest.