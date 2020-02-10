Police pepper spray women fighting in the street in downtown Lincoln

Two women were arrested after a fight moved into the street in downtown Lincoln on Sunday morning.

Two women were arrested after a fight moved into the street in downtown Lincoln on Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to the area of O Street, between 13th and 14th, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, Loudisha Williams, 22, and Desiree Jennings, 22, were fighting.

Officers tried to intervene before using pepper spray to break up the women.

Both women were treated at the scene then arrested for disturbing the peace.