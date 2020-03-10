Lincoln police still looking for armed robbery suspect

Lincoln Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a Lincoln pharmacy around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Stockwell Pharmacy (KOLN Photo)

Police said the suspect was wearing a mask and had a gun. The suspect got away with cash and ran away on foot.

Police said they're keeping information like the suspect description, sequence of events and whether or not customers were in the store at the time "close to the chest."

They did confirm they don't believe there's any ongoing threat to the community.

Neighbors in the area said they aren't worried about their own safety, rather the wellbeing of the employees, as this is the second time the pharmacy has been robbed since December.

"I hope and pray my friends who work inside will be okay, they should never have to go through something like this," Scott Colbourn, a long-time customer of Stockwell Pharmacy said.

Lincoln Police haven't said whether or not this robbery could be related to the one that happened in December.

They're expected to release more information at police briefing at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

If you know anything about this crime, call police at 402-441-6000.

