Police offer reminder that celebrating with gunfire is illegal

The Omaha Police Department will have extra units out on the streets New Year’s Eve tracking down people who choose to bring in 2020 the wrong way.

Police remind us that when a gun is fired in the air the bullet must come down somewhere.

For many people the pops and bangs of fireworks are enough to help ring in the New Year but there are some who replace the fireworks with bullets as they fire their guns in the air to celebrate.

OPD Deputy Chief Scott Gray said, “We want to forewarn people to not do that. It is not legal to fire a firearm within the city limits. Obviously there’s the danger involved in it. Trying to put out the message and let’s be smart and celebrate New Year’s Eve a different way.”

Leroy Kennedy and Mariah McKeone live in an area where New Year’s Eve gunfire is common. They say they are used to the noise.

Mariah said, “Now you hear it and it doesn’t really phase you unless you have a child or something and that’s your job to protect them.”

Kennedy said, “I don’t respect it because there’s kids and stuff around and I think they should have other consideration for others, other people.”

Police do take celebratory gunfire seriously. They will use calls from the public and Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, to track down violators.

Deputy Chief Gray said, “We were very successful with it last year, Made a number of arrest on New Year’s Eve related to Shot Spotter alerts.”

Police say stick to the fireworks if you have to make noise to celebrate the New Year because using a weapon to celebrate could land you in jail.

Last year police made four arrests of people firing off guns to celebrate. Three of the four were booked into jail.

Deputy Chief Gray said he can’t remember anyone being hit by a falling bullet over the years but he says there has been some property damage, including a police cruiser that was hit by a falling bullet.