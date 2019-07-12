Police make arrest in church burglary while search for second suspect continues

Authorities have arrested Chris Peters, 30, in connection with a July 4th burglary at St. Barnabas Catholic Church and the hunt for a second suspect continues.

A security camera looked on as two people stole church property.

It appears the two thieves were hiding from what they believed to have been a camera. That turned out to be a light. They overlooked the actual camera.

After the theft, Fr. Catania at St. Barnabas said, "Who goes into a church and steals a cross? It's absurd, almost. If it weren't so sad it would almost be comical."

One of the items taken was a cross gifted to the church from the original sanctuary. It dated back to 1877. Another item taken, an ablution cup, was found Monday. Fr. Catania thinks the thieves might have put it down on their way out and forgot to retrieve it as they left.

Omaha Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

NOTE: Omaha's Tabernacle Faith Church was vandalized on the same day as the St. Barnabas burglary but police have since said they do not believe the two crimes were connected.