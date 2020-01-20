Police make arrest in December hit and run crash

Omaha Police have arrested 23-year-old Chase Ahlers for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Willful Reckless Driving following an accident that happened in December.

Witnesses told officers that a 2014 Ford Fusion was travelling at a high speed near 156th and Dodge before colliding with the rear of a 2011 Ford Edge. He left the scene. The collision caused four teenage occupants various injuries.

According to the release the speed was estimated at 108 miles per hour and alcohol is believed to be a factor.