Police have made an arrest in the murder of Jethro Dufour. Daniel Clemons, 39, is in custody.

Dufour, 33, was shot at 5th and William on December 4th around 2:30 in the afternoon. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested Clemons on a felony murder warrant. He’s also accused of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.