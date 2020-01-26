Missing autistic teen found safe, Council Bluffs Police reports

The autistic teen reported missing on Sunday has been found safe, Council Bluffs Police reported overnight.

The 17-year-old's family reported him missing Saturday after he left the house "upset," according to the police report. They told police he was allowed to walk away from their home "to calm down," but that he hadn't returned.

CBPD issued a news release just after 9 p.m. Sunday asking for the public's help finding the boy, but reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday that he had returned home on his own.