Police looking for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian

Police are looking for a hit-an-run driver who critically injured a pedestrian on 52nd Street just south of Dodge late Saturday night.

A sedan hit a woman in the 100 block of S. 52nd, between Dodge and Farnam, shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, a 44-year-old woman, was crossing S. 52nd Street, from west to east, when a northbound vehicle hit her. The driver left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious head injury that police said is considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the vehicle involved is described as a late model sedan, possibly white or silver.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.