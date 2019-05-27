Police looking for hit-and-run driver who left motorcyclist pinned under SUV

Police are looking for the driver of a Chevy Equinox who ran from the scene of an accident that left a motorcyclist pinned beneath the SUV.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Officers were called to 26th and Fort around 7 p.m. Sunday where they found the motorcyclist under the SUV.

Investigators said the Equinox had been parked on the south side curb of Fort Street facing east when the driver tried to turn north onto N 26th Street. The driver pulled in front of the eastbound motorcycle resulting in the collision.

The rider was pinned under the SUV and the driver ran away.