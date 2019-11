Omaha Police are looking for a woman who robbed a metro Walgreens on Friday night.

Walgreens at 90th and Blondo robbed on Nov. 15th.

Officers were called to the store at 90th and Blondo around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a woman left the store with cash and drove off in a car.

The amount of money taken was not disclosed.

No vehicle description was available.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.