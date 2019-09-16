Police look for suspect linked to shooting during attempted robbery

A 43-year-old man is recovering after being shot during a reported robbery attempt Sunday night.

It happened near 37th and Pacific shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The victim told officers that a man wearing all black came into his house demanding property. Police said the intruder then shot the victim and left the scene in a gold minivan.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury that is not life-threatening.

