Police look for help identifying a man believed to be linked to shootings

Omaha Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man they want to locate in connection with a shooting investigation.

OPD released photos Friday afternoon. Police said they believe the man was connected to gunfire at 25th and Taylor on Saturday, August 3rd.

Two people were injured in the incident. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 3:29 a.m. A few minutes later two victims arrived by private vehicle at a metro hospital.

Police say the man they are trying to identify is wearing a gray shirt in one of the photos. He removed the shirt and is shirtless in the other.

If you have any information you are urged to call 911 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.