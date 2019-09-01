Police look for driver involved in eastern Iowa hit-and-run fatality

Authorities in eastern Iowa are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in a Clinton neighborhood Saturday night.

The victim is identified as Emiliana Barrios, 42. Police say he died while crossing the street.

Security video from a nearby homeowner shows a vehicle speeding down the street, striking the man, and driving away.

Police were called to 7th Street and 6th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m. to investigate the accident. The driver was gone.

The vehicle involved was found abandoned after it crashed into a tree at 6th Avenue South and 8th Street. The driver was not found or identified.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle to contact the Clinton Police Department, 563-243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers, 888 883-8015.