Police looking for man armed with baseball bat, accomplice connected to three robberies

Police are on the hunt for a man holding up stores with a baseball bat after police believe that he held up three stores in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Omaha Police said Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, that they are looking for two people they suspect in multiple robberies in recent days. (WOWT / OPD)

The suspect is in his mid-twenties and around five feet tall.

The robberies started Sunday around 10 a.m. at a Kwik Shop in Council Bluffs. An hour later, the suspect hit the Cubby’s off of Mormon Bridge Road in Omaha, according to police.

Kiara Parker, a clerk at Cubby’s said, “He hit the counter with a baseball bat and I was like ‘oh, he’s robbing us’.”

A bat used in three convenience store robberies, all during daylight hours, and within two days, has the police believing they are connected.

“He asked for all of the money in both of the registers, I gave it to him and I don’t think he had a book bag or anything else. He stuffed it into his pockets and ran,” said Parker.

The third robbery happened Monday at the Casey’s on South 13th street.

Sgt. Steve Fornoff with Omaha Police said, “He is coming in, he’s scaring the employees quite a bit, so we do consider him to be a little bit violent.”

