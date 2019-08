One person is recovering from injuries suffered in a shooting near 28th and Lothrop shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the call at 2:57 a.m. and located a 41-year-old victim who told them he had been shot by two unknown men.

Medics took him to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a shooting is eligible for a $10,000 reward.