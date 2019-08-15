Police investigating metro homicide

Omaha Police are investigating a homicide near 49th and Hamilton.

The victim’s body was found outside of an apartment building.

There was a report of a shooting at that location around 11:30 Wednesday night but police have not said if that is related to the death.

Investigators are dealing with a language barrier with potential witnesses.

There was no initial word on the identity of the victim or on a possible suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

