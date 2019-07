Omaha Police are looking for help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver who injured two pedestrians Friday morning.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 24th and Burt near the Creighton University campus.

The car hit and injured two pedestrians and the motorist drove off from the scene.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP or call police at either 444-5802 or 444-5627.