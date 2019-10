Council Bluffs Police are investigating a suspicious death.

Acting on a tip shortly before 9 a.m. officers responded to an area near South 9th Street and 2nd Ave. where they found a body wrapped in a sheet.

Police said it's a suspicious death and the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Council Bluffs Police at 712 328-4765 or contact Crime Stoppers at 712 328-7867.