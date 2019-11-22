I-480 SB to JFK access shut down by crashes

Omaha Police are sorting through a couple of traffic accidents at southbound Interstate 480 and the southbound JFK ramp.

Two crashes at I-480 and the JFK

NDOT tweeted that the southbound 480/JFK was closed due to the accidents.

Emergency crews were on the scene of the first accident when a vehicle crashed into a car behind a fire engine on the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

That second crash happened as an NDOT camera looked on during Clay Ostarly's live traffic update.

Injuries were reported but the extent was not initially available.