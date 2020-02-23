Police investigate string of robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police department is investigating multiple robberies at multiple gas stations within minutes of each other.
Just before 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Bucky's at 72nd and Maple St.
Police were told they're looking for a man wearing a dark sweatshirt and a red bandana, as well as a female accomplice.
About 15 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the Bucky's at 58th and Northwest Radial Hwy for a separate robbery.
In that robbery, they were looking for a man in a grey sweatshirt and a red mask.
Police say they are investigating these robberies as possibly related.