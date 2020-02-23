Police investigate string of robberies

Omaha police department is investigating multiple robberies at multiple gas stations within minutes of each other.

Just before 5 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Bucky's at 72nd and Maple St.

Police were told they're looking for a man wearing a dark sweatshirt and a red bandana, as well as a female accomplice.

About 15 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the Bucky's at 58th and Northwest Radial Hwy for a separate robbery.

In that robbery, they were looking for a man in a grey sweatshirt and a red mask.

Police say they are investigating these robberies as possibly related.