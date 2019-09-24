Police investigate shots fired during a robbery in South Omaha

Omaha Police responded to a convenience store near 48th and Q streets Monday night after a shot was fired during a robbery.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, investigators discovered that the suspect pistol-whipped the employee and demanded money. The suspect proceeded to discharge the firearm before taking cash from the register.

The suspect fled on foot, then got into a dark-colored SUV, and fired a second shot a few blocks away from the vehicle, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

