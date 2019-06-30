Police investigate shooting that injured 19-year-old woman

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old woman Saturday night.

At 8:47 p.m. officers were called to the hospital where the victim had gone for treatment.

She had been seated in the backseat of a vehicle, traveling with two other people. They said that as they arrived in the area of 42nd and Fontenelle Blvd. someone in a black Chevrolet Cobalt fired several rounds into their car.

The backseat passenger was the only one injured. Police say the injury was not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP. Anyone providing a tip that leads to the arrest of a shooting suspect is eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.