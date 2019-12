A shooting victim is recovering from early-morning gunfire near 66th and Fowler.

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man near 66th and Fowler.

Officers were called to the Fairview Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but his condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.