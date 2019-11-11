Police investigate shooting near 42nd and Grand Avenue

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 43-year-old man at 42nd and Grand on Sunday night.

Officers were at a metro hospital on an unrelated matter when the victim came in around 10:30 p.m. seeking medical attention.

He told police a juvenile male had asked him for a ride home. He said he refused and the juvenile shot him.

The injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.