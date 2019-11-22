Police investigate shooting near 24th and G streets

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in South Omaha late Thursday night.

Investigators got word of the incident at 11:57 p.m. when the victim turned up at the hospital seeking treatment.

He told officers that he was near 24th and G streets when he heard what he believed were gunshots and then realized he had been hit.

The victim got a friend to drive him to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

If you have any information on the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.