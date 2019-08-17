Police investigate firm spotlighted in Six on Your Side report

A Lincoln-based bathroom remodeler is under investigation by police after a Six on Your Side investigation.

Customer Pam Wealand paid Huskerland Bathrooms $6,000 in December and no work was ever done. Six on Your Side found the company office empty and all furniture moved out.

Wealand met this week with a Lincoln Police fraud detective. The detective told her the company was filing for bankruptcy. She said Lincoln Police opened an investigation.

Six on Your Side discovered seven other customers who paid the company large deposits with little or no work done.

Customers are in Lincoln and the Omaha metro area.

The company owner has not returned our messages.