Omaha Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing Saturday night as Shane Inks, 31.

It happened near 33rd and Howard streets.

Officers were called to the location at 10:24 p.m. to investigate a report of a cutting.

They located the victim later identified as Inks. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died.

The investigation of the incident continues. If you have any information, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.