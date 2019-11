Police in Norfolk are investigating a traffic accident that took the life of a woman last Friday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as Ana Herwig, 57, of Norfolk.

Investigators said Herwig was not in a crosswalk as she walked across a street and was hit by a southbound car that was driven by a 23-year-old Norfolk man.

Emergency crews found her injured at the accident scene and took her to the hospital for treatment. She later died.