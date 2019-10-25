Police investigate deadly crash south of Lincoln

A one-vehicle traffic accident took the life of the driver south of Lincoln Thursday night.

The crash happened near 27th and Grainger Pkwy. shortly before 10 p.m.

Authorities said the vehicle had been northbound on 27th when it left the road and crashed into a pole in the median.

Emergency crews tried to revive the victim on scene and en route to the hospital where the man died.

His identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Investigators are still trying to unravel the circumstances of the accident.