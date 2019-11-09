Police investigate cutting linked to reported road rage incident

Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage assault that sent a 34-year-old woman to the hospital for treatment of cuts.

Authorities got word of the incident shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday when officers were called to the hospital.

The victim told them she was injured in "a road rage type incident," near 35th and Laurel.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.