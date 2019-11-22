Police investigate broken window at scene of clash over exhibit

Broken glass now underscores a community clash that surfaced over an exhibit at the Union for Contemporary Art.

A window has been broken at the Union for Contemporary Art in the midst of a debate over an exhibit.

Omaha Police were notified around 8:30 Thursday night of a shattered window in the building.

Earlier this week North Omaha residents had gathered at the site for discussion of a display at the front of the building that sparked the dispute.

The display includes quotes from author Toni Morrison and one of the quotes includes the “N” word.

Some in the community have said the exhibit should be removed. Others have said the work needs to be considered in its proper context.

At this point the circumstances of how the window was broken remain unknown.