Police investigating contractor who left bathroom remodeling job undone

For months customers of a bathroom remodeling company have been asking what happened to their down payments? Six On Your Side first exposed complaints of money collected and no work done. Now, the questions will come from fraud detectives.

After paying Huskerland Bathrooms $1,700 Laura Rodningen said the job got done by her husband, not the contractor.

“Their salesperson would come, they would give an estimate, they would get a down payment and you would never hear from them again. And it seems like they may have done that many, many times,” Laura Rodningen said.

The better business bureau has seven complaints and Laura also filed a report with LaVista police. Chief Bob Lausten police said, “If our suspect has multiple victims that shows a pattern of deception it shows a pattern of intent, so we’ll take a look at that as well and see what the facts are. ”

Our initial Six On Your Side Investigation found the Huskerland Bathroom's office empty but the company Facebook page still up. Back in March, the company posted a plea for donations to give to flood victims.

The plea for donations posted just two months before Huskerland Bathrooms took Laura’s down payment and never came back.

Laura Rodningen said, “Kind of makes you question the ethics of people when they run their business poorly if they’re actually doing the charity stuff they said they were going to do.”

A Lincoln couple also filed a police report. So LaVista and Lincoln police will be comparing notes. As in our previous investigation, the listed owner of Huskerland Bathrooms has not responded to our messages.

