Police investigate a shooting in South Omaha Saturday night

Omaha Police investigate a shooting that happened Saturday night near Highland Park in South Omaha.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, officers located a victim who reported that the person who shot him left in an unknown color Nissan.

The victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center and sustained a non-life threatening injury, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask if anyone has information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

