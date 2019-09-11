Police investigate a shooting Wednesday morning in South Omaha

An Omaha Police Officer leaving the OPD Central Headquarters was approached by two individuals early Wednesday morning who reported being shot at.

The victims described two males that exited a dark blue or black sedan near 21st and S streets and then fired a shot at the victim’s vehicle, striking the hood, according to a release from OPD.

The victims fled to report the incident, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.