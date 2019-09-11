Police investigate a shooting Wednesday morning in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT)-- An Omaha Police Officer leaving the OPD Central Headquarters was approached by two individuals early Wednesday morning who reported being shot at.
The victims described two males that exited a dark blue or black sedan near 21st and S streets and then fired a shot at the victim’s vehicle, striking the hood, according to a release from OPD.
The victims fled to report the incident, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.