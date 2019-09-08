Police investigate Sunday morning shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man early Sunday morning.

It was reported around 1:15 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene near 10th and Center and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigators said he had reportedly been standing outside when someone drove by and shot him. He was hospitalized for treatment.

Center was taped off from 10th to 11th streets during the initial investigation.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.