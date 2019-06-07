Texas police find four-footed bandit after homeowner reports burglary

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department encountered a home intruder that moved around on all fours at a home on FM 58 Thursday morning and it was all caught on one officer’s body cam.

Officers in Lufkin, Texas thought they may have been approaching a suspect armed with a weapon, but found a very frightened doe instead. / Source: Lufkin Police

“This morning around 6:10 a.m., we responded to the call of a burglary in progress in a subdivision off of FM 58,” a press release stated. “The homeowner (who has asked not to be identified) heard glass break and immediately hid in a closet.”

When a Lufkin PD officer arrived at the scene, he found a front window shattered. After he heard someone moving around inside the home, he called for backup.

Other LPD officers arrived at the scene, and they quickly formed an entry team. One officer was using a riot shield.

“Come out with your hands up! We have the house surrounded,” one officer shouts in the video.

Guns drawn, the Lufkin PD officers entered the home through the broken window and started to clear the home. The lead officer rounded a corner and came face to face with one very frightened doe.

“Stand down! Stand down!” the lead officer says to the other officers in the video. “It’s a deer.”

At that point, the “deer wrangling started.” According to a press release, the Lufkin PD officers used kitchen chairs to shoo the deer out the front door.

“No animals or officers were seriously injured in the incident (except minor cuts from the glass),” the press release stated.

