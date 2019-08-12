Police identify victim of fatal shooting in Benson

Omaha Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Benson last week as Michael Rowell Jr., 23.

The shooting happened Thursday August 8th around 11:45 p.m. near 62nd and Maple, outside The Waiting Room Lounge.

Officers arrived to find a man down on a grassy area. He has since been identified as Rowell.

Police say the investigation of the case continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD's homicide Unit at 402 444-5656 or to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Omaha Crime Stoppers offers an enhanced reward of $25,000 for a tip leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the homicide.